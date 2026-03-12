Ford government faces pushback for plan to cut majority of conservation authorities

A Toronto and Region Conservation land sign is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Tina Yazdani

Posted March 12, 2026 5:55 pm.

The Ford government’s move to amalgamate conservation authorities across the province is coming under the microscope, with critics claiming it could weaken some key environmental protections.

This week, the Ford government announced it would fold Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities into just nine regional ones.

Conservation authorities are responsible for protecting people and property from natural hazards such as flooding and erosion. They manage natural resources, conserve land and protect water quality, and they can also regulate development in hazardous areas.

“It’s a really bad idea,” said Ontario NDP Environment Critic Peter Tabuns. “We set those up to protect people against flooding, to make sure that our drinking water was safe. What’s being put forward is gonna undermine that.” 

“The conservation authorities, for years, have prevented mass flooding in Ontario, and they know what they’re doing. Last time I checked, Doug Ford does not have that area of expertise,” added Ontario Liberal Environment Critic Mary-Margaret McMahon.

“This reeks of a potential Greenbelt situation with developers wanting to build in flood plains.” 

Premier Doug Ford contends that cutting three-quarters of the community-based environmental agencies will only strengthen the system.

“We need consistency across the province; there wasn’t consistency,” said Ford. “There’s no money being cut, in fact, the total opposite, we’re enhancing those offices, it’s gonna run a lot smoother than it has for many, many years.” 

The nine conservation authorities will operate under a newly created Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency, which they say will improve the system, provide centralized leadership and enhanced digital and technical resources.

But the general manager of one Eastern Ontario conservation authority is concerned about how the new regional authorities will effectively manage larger jurisdictions.

“There is a concern that the level of service we’ll be able to provide will diminish if they start consolidating offices and move to more automated systems,” explained Sally McIntyre, general manager for the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority.

The Minister of Environment says the decision was made after extensive consultations, adding that the current system is too large, duplicative, and can be difficult to navigate for obtaining permits. He promises there will be no layoffs as a result of the restructuring.

“This is about strengthening the capacity of conservation authorities to better deliver frontline services,” said Todd McCarthy.  

Provincial officials say they are providing $3 million annually in funding for the transition. The new agency is expected to be up and running early next year.

