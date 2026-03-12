Hockey player who lost family in Rhode Island shooting scores winning goal in double overtime

Police continue to tape off the Dennis M. Lynch arena a day after a deadly shooting during a youth hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 in Pawtucket, R.I. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

By Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2026 10:37 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 11:05 am.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — High school senior hockey player Colin Dorgan, wearing a patch on his jersey honoring the three family members he lost in a Rhode Island ice rink shooting last month, scored a game-winning goal in double overtime Wednesday that advanced the Blackstone Valley Co-op team out of the semifinals.

Colin Dorgan was on the ice with his teammates when his mother and brother, Rhonda Dorgan and Aidan Dorgan, were killed in a targeted attack during a Feb. 16 hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. A third victim, Colin Dorgan’s grandfather Gerald Dorgan, later died from his injuries, and two others were severely injured.

Police have identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Robert Dorgan also went by the names Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, authorities said.

After the shooting, all Rhode Island high school sports were postponed for a week. However, Blackstone Valley returned to the ice for the first time since the fatal attack earlier this month, with players donning hearts stitched on the front of their jerseys with the initials of all three who died.

After securing a playoff victory on March 7, Blackstone Valley defeated Portsmouth 3-2 on Wednesday with Colin Dorgan scoring on a breakaway in double overtime.

“It was the greatest moment of my life,” Dorgan told WPRI-TV.

Officials have said the shooter was specifically targeting family members.

Law enforcement have credited several people who intervened and quickly stopped the attack. At least three bystanders were able to contain the shooter in the middle of the stands as the crowd fled and ran around them.

Rhonda Dorgan’s mom, Linda Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were also wounded.

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

1h ago

Niagara Region chair Bob Gale resigns over allegations he owns signed Adolf Hitler book

Bob Gale has resigned as the chair of the Regional Municipality of Niagara amid reports he owns a copy of Mein Kampf signed by Adolf Hitler. The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association (NRARA) claims...

11h ago

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

23m ago

Toronto police to outline security plans ahead of Al-Quds Day rally on Saturday

Toronto police will provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the city's security preparations for Al-Quds Day, as officials brace for a large rally expected this weekend. Superintendent Craig...

17m ago

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

1h ago

Niagara Region chair Bob Gale resigns over allegations he owns signed Adolf Hitler book

Bob Gale has resigned as the chair of the Regional Municipality of Niagara amid reports he owns a copy of Mein Kampf signed by Adolf Hitler. The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association (NRARA) claims...

11h ago

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

23m ago

Toronto police to outline security plans ahead of Al-Quds Day rally on Saturday

Toronto police will provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the city's security preparations for Al-Quds Day, as officials brace for a large rally expected this weekend. Superintendent Craig...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Gusts of wind spewing colder temperatures across the GTA

As temperatures begin to drop, gusts of wind that could reach up to 60km/h are spewing colder air across the GTA.

2h ago

2:15
Wind chills return with cold front Thursday

Morning wind chills on Thursday will feel like -9 with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in some areas.

15h ago

2:44
Brampton council considering light-up crosswalks to replace speed cameras

It's been nearly four months since the Ford government banned speed enforcement cameras, leaving cities searching for other ways to slow drivers down. Cristina Howorun with the high-tech solution that's lighting up crosswalks in one part of the GTA.

17h ago

1:56
Heavy rain causes flooding across the GTA

Drivers across the GTA are being warmed to take precaution on their commute today as heavy rainfall triggers flooding in some areas.

20h ago

5:09
Rain continues Wednesday, snow expected Friday

After heavy rainfall Wednesday, more snow is just around the corner for the GTA and most of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

More Videos