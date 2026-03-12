Information from Project South results in new arrest: York Regional Police

York Regional Police (YRP) confirm the arrest of a 35-year-old man late last month as a result of information that originated from Project South — the sweeping organized crime and corruption probe that saw seven Toronto police officers and a retired member of the force charged and three members of the Peel Regional Police force put on administrative leave.

YRP say they arrested Muhamer Oruglica on February, 25, 2026, but wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the charge or charges he faces.

“We can confirm that Mr. Oruglica was arrested … as a result of information that originated from Project South,” YRP told CityNews.

“We are unable to provide any further details regarding his charges or his role as Project South remains an ongoing investigation.”

YRP investigators say Oruglica was not arrested during the initial announcement of Project South.

A person with the same name appears on the 2024 Ontario Sunshine List with the title Staff Sergeant employed by the Solicitor General at a salary of $124,873.29.

CityNews has not been able to verify Oruglica’s current employment status.

The Solicitor General’s office told CityNews that because the matter is before the court, they are unable to provide further details.

More to come