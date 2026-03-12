Mississauga home targeted in 2 arsons weeks apart; suspect and vehicle sought

Both fires were intentionally set, according to police, which has now identified a suspect vehicle as a white Honda CR‑V. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 12, 2026 8:08 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 8:14 am.

Peel police are appealing for information after the same unoccupied Mississauga home was deliberately set on fire twice in just over a month, in what investigators are calling targeted arsons.

Emergency crews first responded on Jan. 26 to a house fire in the area of Watersedge Road and Country Club Crescent, where firefighters arrived to find significant damage. The home was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

On March 8, the same residence — still unoccupied — was set ablaze again. Police say no one was hurt in the second fire.

Police say both fires were intentionally set, and investigators have now identified the suspect vehicle as a white Honda CR‑V. The male suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a white emblem, black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

In response to inquiries about whether the arsons may be connected to the recent wave of extortion‑related fires and attacks across Peel Region, police would not elaborate.

“As the investigation is still in its early stages, we cannot confirm that information,” Peel police said in a statement to CityNews. “We continue to seek additional details from the public in order to identify the individuals involved and hold them accountable.”

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen the suspect, the vehicle, or anything unusual in the neighbourhood during either incident to come forward. They are also asking residents with dashcam or home‑security footage from the area to review it for possible evidence.

