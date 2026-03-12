More than 200,000 households in Quebec without power following ice storm

MONTREAL — Quebec’s hydro utility is reporting more than 200,000 households are without electricity, following a winter storm that struck Central Canada.

The severe weather brought large quantities of freezing rain in the afternoon on Wednesday, leading to power outages in the Montreal region and other parts of the province.

The early hours of the storm caused flooding in some parts of Toronto on Wednesday, before snow turned to ice in the eastern part of Ontario and Quebec.

Montreal-area schools and universities cancelled classes as public officials urged residents in the region to stay home.

In Montreal and Quebec City, dozens of flights were cancelled with travellers advised to check schedules before heading to the airport.

The icy conditions also halted services on Thursday morning on some stations of the Montreal area’s REM light-rail network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026

The Canadian Press