More than 200,000 households in Quebec without power following ice storm

A person walks as icy rain falls in Montreal on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2026 7:45 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 8:12 am.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s hydro utility is reporting more than 200,000 households are without electricity, following a winter storm that struck Central Canada.

The severe weather brought large quantities of freezing rain in the afternoon on Wednesday, leading to power outages in the Montreal region and other parts of the province.

The early hours of the storm caused flooding in some parts of Toronto on Wednesday, before snow turned to ice in the eastern part of Ontario and Quebec.

Montreal-area schools and universities cancelled classes as public officials urged residents in the region to stay home.

In Montreal and Quebec City, dozens of flights were cancelled with travellers advised to check schedules before heading to the airport.

The icy conditions also halted services on Thursday morning on some stations of the Montreal area’s REM light-rail network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

49m ago

3 people stabbed at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot. Police tell 680 NewsRadio...

17m ago

Mississauga home targeted in 2 arsons weeks apart; suspect and vehicle sought

Peel police are appealing for information after the same unoccupied Mississauga home was deliberately set on fire twice in just over a month, in what investigators are calling targeted arsons. Emergency...

37m ago

Brampton council considering LED crosswalks as part of new traffic calming measures

It's been nearly four months since the Ford government banned speed enforcement cameras, leaving cities searching for other ways to slow drivers down. In Brampton, city officials say they received...

14h ago

