OLG online player wins $44M Gold Ball Jackpot

One lucky Ontarian is waking up $44 million richer after winning OLG’s Gold Ball Jackpot.

The life-changing jackpot was won on a ticket purchased on OLG.ca for the Wednesday draw.

Since the ticket was bought online, the winner will receive an email informing them they have won $44 million so make sure to check your inbox this morning.

“We look forward to meeting Ontario’s next multimillionaire when they come forward,” said OLG in a press release.

This win comes after one jackpot was paid out and another was announced last week.

A retired Hawkesbury resident won $55 million, thanks to a Free Play ticket while OLG is still waiting for the Toronto winner of the Lotto Max $75 million jackpot to come forward.