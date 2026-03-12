OLG online player wins $44M Gold Ball Jackpot
Posted March 12, 2026 12:03 pm.
One lucky Ontarian is waking up $44 million richer after winning OLG’s Gold Ball Jackpot.
The life-changing jackpot was won on a ticket purchased on OLG.ca for the Wednesday draw.
Since the ticket was bought online, the winner will receive an email informing them they have won $44 million so make sure to check your inbox this morning.
“We look forward to meeting Ontario’s next multimillionaire when they come forward,” said OLG in a press release.
This win comes after one jackpot was paid out and another was announced last week.
A retired Hawkesbury resident won $55 million, thanks to a Free Play ticket while OLG is still waiting for the Toronto winner of the Lotto Max $75 million jackpot to come forward.