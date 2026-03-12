OLG online player wins $44M Gold Ball Jackpot

Toronto, Canada - August 13, 2019: OLG Prize centre in Toronto, Canada. Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is a Crown corporation owned by the Government of Ontario.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 12, 2026 12:03 pm.

One lucky Ontarian is waking up $44 million richer after winning OLG’s Gold Ball Jackpot.

The life-changing jackpot was won on a ticket purchased on OLG.ca for the Wednesday draw.

Since the ticket was bought online, the winner will receive an email informing them they have won $44 million so make sure to check your inbox this morning.

“We look forward to meeting Ontario’s next multimillionaire when they come forward,” said OLG in a press release.

This win comes after one jackpot was paid out and another was announced last week.

A retired Hawkesbury resident won $55 million, thanks to a Free Play ticket while OLG is still waiting for the Toronto winner of the Lotto Max $75 million jackpot to come forward.

Top Stories

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

2h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

1h ago

Newmarket man who allegedly exposed himself at local library facing charges

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a Newmarket man with multiple sexual‑offence‑related crimes after an investigation into an incident at a public library earlier this month. Police say the...

1h ago

Information from Project South results in new arrest: York Regional Police

York Regional Police (YRP) confirm the arrest of a 35-year-old man late last month as a result of information that originated from Project South -- the sweeping organized crime and corruption probe that...

13m ago

