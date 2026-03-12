Peel Public Health (PPH) is urging families to update their children’s vaccination records as more than 15,800 students are currently at risk of suspension this spring.

Suspension orders will begin rolling out across Peel throughout March and April, with officials stressing that the goal is not to remove students from class but to ensure they are protected against serious, vaccine‑preventable diseases.

“The Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) exists to protect children from serious, vaccine‑preventable diseases that can spread quickly in school settings,” said Dr. Hetal Patel, Associate Medical Officer of Health.

“We know tracking and reporting vaccination records can feel overwhelming… that’s why we’re working closely with families and school boards to help students catch up as quickly as possible, so their learning isn’t disrupted.”

As of the week of March 9, the public health unit says 15,861 students are slated for potential suspension. Officials say that the number fluctuates weekly and is expected to decrease as families submit updated records. PPH says suspension is always a last resort.

While many students have received the required vaccines, PPH says records are often incomplete because families haven’t reported doses to public health. Doctors do not report vaccinations on behalf of patients.

Peel Public Health is urging families to act quickly by checking their child’s vaccination record online (teens aged 16 and older must access their own accounts due to privacy laws), reporting any missing vaccinations (even if a child is fully vaccinated), and catching up on missed doses.

Peel’s immunization coverage continues to rebound from COVID‑19 disruptions, but gaps remain, according to Public Health Ontario data.

“Catching up on routine vaccinations keeps our children and community healthy,” said Nazia Peer, Director of Immunization Services. “Vaccination protects not only each student but also classmates, teachers, and vulnerable community members.”