Armed man rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue and was fatally shot by security, AP source says

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into one of the nation’s largest reform synagogues in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security Thursday, The Associated Press has learned.

The vehicle caught fire after crashing into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The AP.

The attacker drove through a set of doors and into a hallway where something in the vehicle ignited, a sheriff said.

“He was traveling with purpose down the hall, from my look at the video,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

Investigators were still working to identify the man and a possible motive for the attack, said the person who could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The person cautioned that the investigation was still in the early stages.

In the minutes after the attack, smoke billowed from the synagogue, which also houses an early childhood center.

“No kids or no staff were injured whatsoever,” Bouchard said. He said one security officer was hit by the vehicle and knocked unconscious but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The synagogue has multiple security officers, he said, and at least one fired at the suspect.

“We can’t say what killed him at this point but security did engage the suspect with gunfire,” the sheriff said, adding that it was possible the attacker killed himself or died some other way.

Synagogues around the world have been on edge and ramping up security since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran with missile strikes on Feb. 28.

The FBI has warned that Iranian operatives may be planning drone attacks on targets in California. Two men brought explosives to a far-right protest outside the New York mayoral mansion on Saturday. Investigators allege they were inspired by the Islamic State extremist group. An assailant drove a car into people outside an Orthodox synagogue in Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. He stabbed two people to death before officers shot and killed him.

On Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office cleared the building and about a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Authorities were working to reunite parents with their children at a nearby Jewish Community Center.

Samuel Bennett, whose wife was in the building, said he was deeply relieved to learn she and others were OK. “I don’t even know what the words are,” he told WDIV-TV.

Oakland County is Michigan’s second-largest county with roughly 1.3 million people. The majority of Detroit-area Jewish residents live there.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she was tracking developments.

“This is heartbreaking,” Whitmer said. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

Temple Israel has 12,000 members. according to its website. It offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.” The organization later lifted its advisory.

Durkin Richer reported from Washington, D.C. Associated Press reporters Ed White in Detroit; Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin; and Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C., contributed.

