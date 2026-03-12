Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive 20-point games

Wilt Chamberlain has one less record to his name, courtesy of Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After hitting the 20-point mark on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder star broke Chamberlain’s 63-year record of 126 consecutive games with 20 or more points.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points as the Thunder defeated the Celtics 104-102.

Thursday was Gilgeous-Alexander’s 127th straight game hitting the 20-point mark, a streak that began Nov. 1, 2024, when he put up 30 points in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s been a steady stream of 20-point barrages since then for the Hamilton, Ont., native who once said: “My whole life is consistent.”

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.5 points per game over his past 126 contests, including 85 30-point performances, 18 40-point outings and all five of his career 50-point games. The Kentucky product’s consistent play helped him win his first MVP award last season, and has him as a favourite to bring home the award this season.

Chamberlain set the previous record from 1961 to 1963. He scored at least 20 points every game of the 1961-62 season for the Philadelphia Warriors, which included his famous 100-point game in 1962. Chamberlain’s streak ended on Jan. 20, 1963, when he only played four minutes for the San Francisco Warriors against the St. Louis Hawks.