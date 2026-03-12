Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive 20-point games

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 12, 2026 11:22 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 12:17 am.

Wilt Chamberlain has one less record to his name, courtesy of Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After hitting the 20-point mark on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder star broke Chamberlain’s 63-year record of 126 consecutive games with 20 or more points.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points as the Thunder defeated the Celtics 104-102.

Thursday was Gilgeous-Alexander’s 127th straight game hitting the 20-point mark, a streak that began Nov. 1, 2024, when he put up 30 points in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s been a steady stream of 20-point barrages since then for the Hamilton, Ont., native who once said: “My whole life is consistent.”

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.5 points per game over his past 126 contests, including 85 30-point performances, 18 40-point outings and all five of his career 50-point games. The Kentucky product’s consistent play helped him win his first MVP award last season, and has him as a favourite to bring home the award this season.

Chamberlain set the previous record from 1961 to 1963. He scored at least 20 points every game of the 1961-62 season for the Philadelphia Warriors, which included his famous 100-point game in 1962. Chamberlain’s streak ended on Jan. 20, 1963, when he only played four minutes for the San Francisco Warriors against the St. Louis Hawks.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to the GTA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

4h ago

City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

5h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man in his 40s has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West...

1h ago

Top Stories

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to the GTA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

4h ago

City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

5h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man in his 40s has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Two winter systems to impact GTA over next four days

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as a widespread snowfall event is expected to bring up to 10 cm in some areas and make driving conditions hazardous.

4h ago

2:20
Al Quds Day demonstration this weekend expected to have large attendance

Toronto police announce operational plans to keep everyone safe as the Al Quds Day is planned for University Ave. An event meant to show support with Palestinians.

5h ago

4:29
Snow expected in the GTA Friday

An Alberta clipper is set to drop between four to six centimetres of snow in the GTA with higher amounts in northern York and Durham regions. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

8h ago

0:54
Toronto police to increase presence at Al Quds Day rally

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

9h ago

2:46
How the war in Iran is impacting the local economy

Amid the worsening conflict in Iran, Torontonians are feeling the effects at home with rising gas prices and challenges to food importation.

14h ago

More Videos