New initiative ships beds to northern Manitoba communities to improve sleeping conditions

Silk & Snow has partnered with True North Aid to deliver full bed sets to remote Indigenous communities across Canada, including here in Manitoba. Mitchell Ringos reports.

By News Staff

Posted March 12, 2026 9:04 pm.

A new initiative is delivering mattresses and bedding to remote First Nations in Manitoba where access to to help improve sleeping conditions in communities where these essentials can be limited.

Silk & Snow has partnered with True North Aid to deliver mattresses, bed frame sheets, pillows and a duvet, to remote Indigenous communities across Canada.

“Its really about supporting healthy living and a goods night’s rest is a crucial part of that, its so overlooked for everyone, but particular for members of the community that don’t have access to products like these,” said Brendan Luck, director of marketing at Silk & Snow.

True North Aid, a registered Canadian charity that relies on private donations, says the need became clear after seeing the sleeping conditions some families were facing in remote communities due to high costs. The cost of shipping the 28 beds alone to communities is $3,300.

“What we saw in 2025 is double the cost of 2024 and we know what the gas prices are right now it will only get worse so if people could donate to help with the shipping cost that would be great,” Lisa Mazzocato, director of operations, True North Aid.

“We know the history between Indigenous communities and settlers in this country and for us it’s really important to give back and support these communities,” Luck said.

Since launching the program in 2021, more than 1,200 beds have been delivered to northern communities across the country.

In Manitoba, 403 bed sets have been delivered to 17 northern and remote Indigenous communities, including in three residents from Bloodvein First Nation who were among the communities benefiting from the initiative.

 “We get the opportunity to go in like we did in 2024 with Brendan and Silk and Snow into community it was unbelievable, welcomed with open arms, Romona, William, Sharleen they were amazing,” Mazzocato said.

Organizers say while hundreds of beds have already been delivered, thousands more requests have been identified across northern Indigenous communities.

