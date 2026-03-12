Sobeys parent company Empire reports $385M Q3 loss, sales up from year ago

Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned a second-quarter profit of $173.4 million as its sales edged higher. A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2026 7:11 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 8:12 am.

STELLARTON — Empire Co. Ltd. reported a loss of $385 million in its latest quarter, hit by one-time costs related to the closing of its Voilà grocery delivery facilities in Alberta and pausing the online service’s expansion in the Vancouver area.

The company, whose banners include Sobeys, Safeway, Farm Boy and IGA, says its loss amounted to $1.68 per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Jan. 31 compared with a profit of $146 million or 62 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 72 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 62 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in what was the company’s third quarter amounted to $7.89 billion, up from $7.73 billion a year earlier.

Food sales rose 3.0 per cent, while the company says fuel sales fell 11.4 per cent primarily due to lower prices due to the removal of the government carbon tax.

Empire says same-store sales were up 1.2 per cent, while same-store food sales gained 2.0 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

49m ago

3 people stabbed at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot. Police tell 680 NewsRadio...

17m ago

Mississauga home targeted in 2 arsons weeks apart; suspect and vehicle sought

Peel police are appealing for information after the same unoccupied Mississauga home was deliberately set on fire twice in just over a month, in what investigators are calling targeted arsons. Emergency...

36m ago

Brampton council considering LED crosswalks as part of new traffic calming measures

It's been nearly four months since the Ford government banned speed enforcement cameras, leaving cities searching for other ways to slow drivers down. In Brampton, city officials say they received...

14h ago

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

49m ago

3 people stabbed at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot. Police tell 680 NewsRadio...

17m ago

Mississauga home targeted in 2 arsons weeks apart; suspect and vehicle sought

Peel police are appealing for information after the same unoccupied Mississauga home was deliberately set on fire twice in just over a month, in what investigators are calling targeted arsons. Emergency...

36m ago

Brampton council considering LED crosswalks as part of new traffic calming measures

It's been nearly four months since the Ford government banned speed enforcement cameras, leaving cities searching for other ways to slow drivers down. In Brampton, city officials say they received...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Wind chills return with cold front Thursday

Morning wind chills on Thursday will feel like -9 with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in some areas.

13h ago

1:56
Heavy rain causes flooding across the GTA

Drivers across the GTA are being warmed to take precaution on their commute today as heavy rainfall triggers flooding in some areas.

18h ago

5:09
Rain continues Wednesday, snow expected Friday

After heavy rainfall Wednesday, more snow is just around the corner for the GTA and most of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

0:37
GTA drivers to see slight relief at the pumps as gas prices expected to drop

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight.

20h ago

1:03
Drivers plunge into flooded roads as heavy rainfall hits Toronto

A surge of heavy rain across Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday is causing flooding on several major routes, prompting police to warn drivers to use extreme caution as conditions continue to deteriorate.

23h ago

More Videos