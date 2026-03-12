Three people charged after border officers find multiple forged passports: RCMP

The Peace Bridge connects the United States and Canada, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca)

By John Marchesan

Posted March 12, 2026 3:39 pm.

Three people have been charged after federal authorities say they were found with multiple forged Canadian passports during a border examination at the Peace Bridge crossing in Fort Erie, Ont.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the three Canadian residents were referred for a secondary examination when returning to Canada after taking a wrong turn towards the bridge to the United States.

They say border officers found six forged passports, equipment consistent with the production of forged documents, about $84,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency, as well as dozens of credit cards, debit cards and gift cards and some drug paraphernalia.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 33 and 51 and from Quebec, each face multiple charges, including knowingly possessing a forged document.

RCMP did not say when the alleged incident occurred.

RCMP Supt. Dale Foote says in a statement that the interception of the forged documents and other materials “underscores the critical role our agencies play in protecting Canada’s borders and safeguarding the integrity of our identification systems.”

