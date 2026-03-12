Toronto police will provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the city’s security preparations for Al-Quds Day, as officials brace for a large rally expected this weekend.

Superintendent Craig Young, who oversees Emergency Management and Public Order, is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. to outline the police force’s operational plans for Saturday. Police say the briefing will focus on public safety, crowd management, and the measures being put in place to ensure the event proceeds peacefully.

The update comes as Toronto continues to see heightened tensions around global conflicts and an increase in politically charged demonstrations across the city.

Police have not released details about the expected crowd size or specific security measures, but major demonstrations in the downtown core typically involve road closures, designated protest zones, and additional officers trained to manage large crowds.

Days before last year’s Al-Quds Day gathering, Toronto police officials explicitly stated they would “not tolerate anyone obstructing police, engaging in violence or hate speech.”

Authorities said roughly 3,000 people attended the demonstration in March 2025, which caused traffic disruptions in parts of the city.

What is Al-Quds Day?

Al-Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan, established in 1979 by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The day is intended to express solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s control of Jerusalem.

In Toronto, the event has been held for more than a decade and often draws a mix of community groups, activists, and counter‑protesters. The event has been the subject of controversy in past years, with concerns raised about inflammatory rhetoric and the potential for clashes between opposing groups.

Similar to past rallies in the city, Toronto police routinely emphasize that their role is to facilitate lawful protest while ensuring public safety for participants, bystanders, and local residents.

“People have the lawful right to gather peacefully and express themselves,” Young said. “And of course, while doing so, everyone must respect the law… We will continue to balance the right to protest with the need to maintain public order and public safety, as well as the safety of our members.”