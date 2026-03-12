Toronto police to outline security plans ahead of Al-Quds Day rally on Saturday

A Toronto Police Services logo is seen outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 12, 2026 10:58 am.

Toronto police will provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the city’s security preparations for Al-Quds Day, as officials brace for a large rally expected this weekend.

Superintendent Craig Young, who oversees Emergency Management and Public Order, is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. to outline the police force’s operational plans for Saturday. Police say the briefing will focus on public safety, crowd management, and the measures being put in place to ensure the event proceeds peacefully.

The update comes as Toronto continues to see heightened tensions around global conflicts and an increase in politically charged demonstrations across the city.

Police have not released details about the expected crowd size or specific security measures, but major demonstrations in the downtown core typically involve road closures, designated protest zones, and additional officers trained to manage large crowds.

Days before last year’s Al-Quds Day gathering, Toronto police officials explicitly stated they would “not tolerate anyone obstructing police, engaging in violence or hate speech.”

Authorities said roughly 3,000 people attended the demonstration in March 2025, which caused traffic disruptions in parts of the city.

What is Al-Quds Day?

Al-Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan, established in 1979 by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The day is intended to express solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s control of Jerusalem.

In Toronto, the event has been held for more than a decade and often draws a mix of community groups, activists, and counter‑protesters. The event has been the subject of controversy in past years, with concerns raised about inflammatory rhetoric and the potential for clashes between opposing groups.

Similar to past rallies in the city, Toronto police routinely emphasize that their role is to facilitate lawful protest while ensuring public safety for participants, bystanders, and local residents.

“People have the lawful right to gather peacefully and express themselves,” Young said. “And of course, while doing so, everyone must respect the law… We will continue to balance the right to protest with the need to maintain public order and public safety, as well as the safety of our members.”

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

2h ago

Niagara Region chair Bob Gale resigns over allegations he owns signed Adolf Hitler book

Bob Gale has resigned as the chair of the Regional Municipality of Niagara amid reports he owns a copy of Mein Kampf signed by Adolf Hitler. The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association (NRARA) claims...

11h ago

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

26m ago

3 people stabbed at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot. Police tell 680 NewsRadio...

2h ago

Top Stories

