Carney to observe NATO drills in northern Norway with Norwegian and German leaders

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Norway today, where he will observe NATO’s Cold Response exercises alongside the Norwegian prime minister.

Carney is on the trip at the invitation of Norway, which hosts these joint NATO exercises every two years.

This year, about 25,000 troops from 14 different nations are taking part in the exercises, which are aimed at enhancing the alliance’s Arctic military capabilities.

The Canadian Armed Forces would not say exactly how many Canadian troops are taking part.

Carney is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Saturday. They’re expected to talk about foreign investment, clean energy, critical minerals, aerospace and artificial intelligence.

The two are also expected to talk about global energy security as the war in Iran continues to disrupt global supply chains.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press