Former Newmarket boy scout leader charged in alleged sexual assaults dating back to the 70s

Aubrey Wayne Stentiford, 73, of Georgina has been charged in connection to multiple sexual assaults that occured back in the 1970s in York Region. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 13, 2026 2:22 pm.

A former boy scout leader in Newmarket has been charged in connection to several alleged sexual assaults that occurred in the 1970s.

York police say that earlier this year, several victims came forward to report the sexual assaults. The victims were all under 16 years old when the assaults happened.

On Wednesday, Aubrey Wayne Stentiford, who worked as a leader with the 6th Newmarket Boy Scouts from the early 1970s to 1976, was charged. Also in the 70s, he also had connections to the Kawartha Lakes Region.

Stentiford, 73, of Georgina has been charged with four counts of indecent assault of a male and four counts of gross indecency.

His photo has been released as police believe there may be more alleged victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stentiford was also a school bus driver in York Region up until his arrest.

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