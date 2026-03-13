Ducks’ Gudas to have hearing for knee-on-knee hit on Matthews

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews (34) is injured by a knee-on-knee hit by Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas (7) in Toronto on Thursday, March 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 13, 2026 10:46 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 10:49 am.

Radko Gudas will have to answer for his knee on Auston Matthews.

The Anaheim Ducks captain will have a hearing over the phone, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday.

As a result of it being a telephone hearing, Gudas cannot be suspended for more than five games.

The incident occurred in the Maple Leafs’ 6-4 win over the Ducks. In the second period, Gudas stuck his knee out on Matthews in front of the net, catching the Maple Leafs captain’s knee and sending him to the locker room.

Matthews stayed down on the ice in obvious pain after the hit and was helped off by training staff. He would not return for the rest of the game.

Gudas was handed a five-minute major on the play and a game misconduct.

The 35-year-old has been suspended four times over his NHL career, for a total of 21 games. His longest was a 10-game ban in 2017 for a slash to the neck.

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