Record-smashing powerlifter, 68, says she lives for the ‘clang’ of the weights

Sixty-eight-year-old Mava Brydges performs a squat lift at the Canadian Powerlifting Championships at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's, N.L., on Thursday, March 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 5:31 am.

ST. JOHN’S —

On Thursday morning, 68-year-old Mava Brydges put the weight of a household refrigerator onto her back, lowered herself toward the floor and then stood up again.

Her 132.5-kilogram squat at the Canadian Powerlifting National Championships in St. John’s, N.L., was five kilograms shy of the national record for her age and weight class, which she set herself in 2022.

In the next few hours, she set two new records, finishing the morning by hoisting a 140-kilogram barbell off the ground as a crowd of gobsmacked fans cheered and shouted her name.

“This is my sport that I love,” Brydges said minutes after her final lift, her eyes filling with tears. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do what I do at this age.”

Powerlifting is gaining popularity in North America, particularly among women. “A Physical Education,” Casey Johnston’s 2025 memoir about ditching running and diet culture for barbells and squat racks, made several top book lists and was a staff favourite at Scientific American. It was published a month before another popular weightlifting memoir, “Lift,” by former Wall Street Journal reporter Anne Marie Chaker.

Even the numbers at this year’s Canadian powerlifting championships tell a story. More than 800 athletes from across the country registered for the event, making it the largest championships ever, said meet director Jeff Butt. Nearly 50 per cent of those signed up are women.

“I think people are finally getting it,” said Linda Rousseau, a 72-year-old powerlifter from Ontario who competed Thursday in the Masters 4 category. She and Brydges were in the same flight of equipped lifters, who wear tight suits and knee wraps for support.

Rousseau also holds national records, and she deadlifted 127.5 kilograms wearing sparkly glasses and rainbow-striped socks on Thursday.

“There’s someone at my gym, she started at the age of 78,” Rousseau said. “It’s never too late to be strong.”

It wasn’t always easy for women to get into barbells, Brydges said. She still remembers walking into Pyle’s Gym in Moose Jaw, Sask., at 23 years old, eager and inspired after watching the 1977 bodybuilding documentary “Pumping Iron.” She’d heard Pyle’s was among the few gyms that openly welcomed women, she said.

The women’s area was mostly cardio equipment and tiny pink dumbbells, she said. The heavy weights — the ones she wanted to lift — were on another floor, with the men.

“I could hear those weights up there, clang, clang, clang!” she said. Like they were beckoning to her.

Dave Pyle, the gym’s owner, allowed her on the weightlifting floor, but he warned that some of the men wouldn’t like it. He was right.

“There were some that just hated it, and some that readily accepted it, and some that wanted to load my barbell for me,” Brydges said.

“Back then, when people heard I was going to the gym, they were like, ‘Why do you want to look like a guy?'” she added. “Those were the beginning days of aerobics and step aerobics. That’s what you did, and that’s how you dressed. And that was not me.”

She won the first competition she entered, in 1983.

Brydges ultimately got married, had kids and became a grandmother. After 32 years away from the sport, she figured she’d never compete again. She had back problems; she’d gained weight. “I felt old,” she said.

But decorated Moose Jaw lifter Rhaea Stinn, who holds two world bench press records, encouraged Brydges to get back under a barbell. At 59, Brydges started competing again, with Stinn on her coaching team.

She went into Thursday’s championships in St. John’s holding nine national records across two weight classes. She emerged having broken two of those records: one in bench press, and one that combines the total of a lifter’s best squat, bench press and deadlift.

At 68, she has troubles that come with aging — she’s on a wait-list for a new set of knees. But Bridges said she’d rather be strong and in pain than weak and in pain.

“When I hear those weights clanging, it’s such a good sound, it’s just a draw for me,” she said. “It’s the mentality of, ‘Let’s see what I can do today. Let’s see the best I can give today.’ Because every day I’m going to give my best.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to Toronto and the GTHA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

1h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

12h ago

Canadians turning to March break alternatives amid tensions in Cuba, Mexico

TORONTO — Many Canadian travellers have opted for alternative March break destinations this year, travel agents say, as unrest and violence disrupt tourism in some of the traditionally popular affordable...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man in his 40s has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West...

7h ago

Top Stories

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to Toronto and the GTHA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

1h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

12h ago

Canadians turning to March break alternatives amid tensions in Cuba, Mexico

TORONTO — Many Canadian travellers have opted for alternative March break destinations this year, travel agents say, as unrest and violence disrupt tourism in some of the traditionally popular affordable...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man in his 40s has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Two winter systems to impact GTA over next four days

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as a widespread snowfall event is expected to bring up to 10 cm in some areas and make driving conditions hazardous.

11h ago

2:20
Al Quds Day demonstration this weekend expected to have large attendance

Toronto police announce operational plans to keep everyone safe as the Al Quds Day is planned for University Ave. An event meant to show support with Palestinians.

12h ago

4:29
Snow expected in the GTA Friday

An Alberta clipper is set to drop between four to six centimetres of snow in the GTA with higher amounts in northern York and Durham regions. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

14h ago

0:54
Toronto police to increase presence at Al Quds Day rally

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

16h ago

2:46
How the war in Iran is impacting the local economy

Amid the worsening conflict in Iran, Torontonians are feeling the effects at home with rising gas prices and challenges to food importation.

20h ago

More Videos