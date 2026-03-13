Statistics Canada set to report jobs, unemployment data for February

Statistics Canada is set to release employment figures for September. Workers inspect sheets of stainless steel after being pressed from coils, at Magna Stainless and Aluminum in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 5:32 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release fresh jobs data for February this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the economy added 10,000 jobs last month but that the unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported a loss of 25,000 positions in January but said the jobless rate swung down to 6.5 per cent because fewer people were looking for work.

Royal Bank economists say they’re expecting that unusually large decline in labour force participation reversed course somewhat in February to push the unemployment rate a bit higher to 6.7 per cent.

The February job figures come less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision set for March 18.

Statistics Canada will also give the central bank a fresh look at inflation data before that decision when it reports February’s consumer price index on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to Toronto and the GTHA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

1h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

12h ago

Canadians turning to March break alternatives amid tensions in Cuba, Mexico

TORONTO — Many Canadian travellers have opted for alternative March break destinations this year, travel agents say, as unrest and violence disrupt tourism in some of the traditionally popular affordable...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man in his 40s has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West...

8h ago

Top Stories

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to Toronto and the GTHA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

1h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

12h ago

Canadians turning to March break alternatives amid tensions in Cuba, Mexico

TORONTO — Many Canadian travellers have opted for alternative March break destinations this year, travel agents say, as unrest and violence disrupt tourism in some of the traditionally popular affordable...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man in his 40s has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Two winter systems to impact GTA over next four days

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as a widespread snowfall event is expected to bring up to 10 cm in some areas and make driving conditions hazardous.

11h ago

2:20
Al Quds Day demonstration this weekend expected to have large attendance

Toronto police announce operational plans to keep everyone safe as the Al Quds Day is planned for University Ave. An event meant to show support with Palestinians.

12h ago

4:29
Snow expected in the GTA Friday

An Alberta clipper is set to drop between four to six centimetres of snow in the GTA with higher amounts in northern York and Durham regions. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

14h ago

0:54
Toronto police to increase presence at Al Quds Day rally

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

16h ago

2:46
How the war in Iran is impacting the local economy

Amid the worsening conflict in Iran, Torontonians are feeling the effects at home with rising gas prices and challenges to food importation.

20h ago

More Videos