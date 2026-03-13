Two long-lost episodes of ‘Doctor Who’ have been found. Fans will soon be able to watch them

FILE - Two full size Daleks from the BBC TV series Doctor Who, dating from the late 1970,s to 1988 and used in the series 'Remembrance of the Daleks' at Bonhams auction house in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file) AP2010

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2026 9:25 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 10:28 am.

LONDON (AP) — Over six decades of “Doctor Who,” the intergalactic adventurer’s adversaries have included evil robots, rampaging Yeti — and the BBC, which erased many early episodes of the now-iconic sci-fi TV series.

A film charity announced Friday that it has found two previously lost 1960s episodes among the possessions of a deceased collector. They have been restored by BBC archivists and will be available next month on the broadcaster’s streaming service.

The discovery leaves 95 episodes still missing from the adventures of a galaxy-hopping alien known as the Doctor that debuted in 1963.

“Doctor Who” — the “who” is an existential question, rather than the character’s name — has become a television institution with millions of fans around the world. But the BBC’s attitude to the show in its early years was careless. Scores of episodes were lost because the broadcaster wiped the tapes for re-use.

“The attitudes to archiving back in the 60s in television was really very different from today, and lots of material was junked,” said Justin Smith, a cinema professor at England’s De Montfort University and chair of trustees of Film is Fabulous!, which works to preserve cinema and television history.

Smith told the BBC that the charity found film cans containing the two rediscovered black-and-white episodes, “The Nightmare Begins” and “Devil’s Planet,” among the collection of a film aficionado who had died. The collector’s estate wishes to remain anonymous.

The episodes aired during the show’s third series in 1965 and feature William Hartnell, the first of more than a dozen actors to play the Doctor, in a story involving archvillains the Daleks – pepperpot-shaped metal aggressors whose favorite word is “Exterminate!”

The discovery is the first since 2013, when nine missing episodes were found in the storeroom of a television relay station in Nigeria.

The newfound episodes feature Peter Purves, who played the Doctor’s sidekick Steven Taylor in 46 installments of the show.

“Twenty-seven of mine still are missing, but I’m delighted that two have been found,” 87-year-old Purves told the BBC. “It’s rather sad, but it’s great when some turn up.”

“Doctor Who” ran from 1963 to 1989 and was revived in 2005. Its longevity is due partly to the flexibility of the premise. The Doctor, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, can travel to any point in space or time and can regenerate into new bodies, allowing the character to outlive any particular star.

The most recent series, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, aired in 2025. The show is due to return with an as-yet undisclosed actor in the role.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parts of GTA under yellow-level snowfall warning as widespread system moves into region

Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham are covered under the warning.

51m ago

Toronto city councillors call for emergency injunction to stop Al-Quds Day rally

Two Toronto city councillors are calling for an injunction to put a halt to the annual Al-Quds Day rally this Saturday. Al-Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan, established...

4m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for another jump Saturday after sharp 11-cent surge

The increase, confirmed by En-Pro analyst Roger McKnight, marks the highest price in the GTA since July 2025.

26m ago

Canada lost 84,000 jobs in February, pushing unemployment rate to 6.7%: StatCan

Statistics Canada says employment came in sharply lower than expected in February as a surprise drop of 84,000 jobs pushed the unemployment rate up two ticks to 6.7 per cent. The agency said Friday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Parts of GTA under yellow-level snowfall warning as widespread system moves into region

Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham are covered under the warning.

51m ago

Toronto city councillors call for emergency injunction to stop Al-Quds Day rally

Two Toronto city councillors are calling for an injunction to put a halt to the annual Al-Quds Day rally this Saturday. Al-Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan, established...

4m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for another jump Saturday after sharp 11-cent surge

The increase, confirmed by En-Pro analyst Roger McKnight, marks the highest price in the GTA since July 2025.

26m ago

Canada lost 84,000 jobs in February, pushing unemployment rate to 6.7%: StatCan

Statistics Canada says employment came in sharply lower than expected in February as a surprise drop of 84,000 jobs pushed the unemployment rate up two ticks to 6.7 per cent. The agency said Friday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
Snow and wind gusts to hit GTA as temperatures drop

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread snow and gusty winds to southern Ontario.

2h ago

2:28
Could city-run grocery stores be the answer to food insecurity in Toronto?

One Toronto city councillor is proposing the city develop city-run grocery stores to lower the price of food. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

12h ago

2:26
Two winter systems to impact GTA over next four days

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as a widespread snowfall event is expected to bring up to 10 cm in some areas and make driving conditions hazardous.

15h ago

2:20
Al Quds Day demonstration this weekend expected to have large attendance

Toronto police announce operational plans to keep everyone safe as the Al Quds Day is planned for University Ave. An event meant to show support with Palestinians.

16h ago

4:29
Snow expected in the GTA Friday

An Alberta clipper is set to drop between four to six centimetres of snow in the GTA with higher amounts in northern York and Durham regions. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

More Videos