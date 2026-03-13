Victim robbed of gold bars worth $65K during private sale meet-up: York police

York Regional Police investigators say they’ve arrested two suspects and are seeking a third after someone trying to sell valuable gold bars was robbed in Markham late last month.

Investigators say the seller met with two of the suspects on February 22, 2026, in an attempt to sell them the gold bars worth an estimated $65,000.

Instead, police say they stole the gold and fled in a Land Rover, crashing into a vehicle during their hasty getaway.

An investigation was launched, and police say they were able to identify the primary suspect.

On March 11, 2026, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oakville where they allegedly seized forgery equipment and forged documents including passports, business cheques, Ontario driver’s licences, counterfeit cash, and counterfeit credit cards.

“Officers also located high-end designer handbags, jewelry and watches with an estimated value of more than $180,000,” a police release adds.

Two suspects, Peijie Zhao, 25, and Hunan Yu, 26, both of Oakville, face a number of theft and forgery charges.

A third suspect remains unidentified (pictured below).

He’s described as Asian, five foot five with a thin build and purple hair. He was last seen wearing an oversized blue and white sweater and white shoes with bright laces.

Police are reminding people trying to sell valuables in private exchanges to remain vigilant.

“York Regional Police reminds the community that meeting unknown individuals to exchange valuable items

carries a significant risk. These crimes are often preventable when transactions are done through legitimate financial institutions or in safe, monitored locations.”