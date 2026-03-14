Woman stabbed multiple times during domestic dispute in Scarborough: police

A Toronto Police Service emblem is shown outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 14, 2026 12:48 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2026 1:03 pm.

Toronto police say one man is in custody and a woman is in hospital following a domestic dispute in Scarborough Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Manse Road and Lawrence Avenue East area in Scarborough just before noon for reports of a stabbing inside a residence.

An adult woman was located at the scene with multiple stab wounds and transported to hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police have taken one man into custody and said that all parties involved are related to each other.

No other details were immediately available.

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