Canadian wheelchair curling team wins gold with 4-3 triumph over China at Paralympics

Mark Ideson finished the job and ended the run of bronze.

The skip from London, Ont., made the winning play as Canada’s wheelchair curling team defeated China 4-3 to win gold at the Milan Cortina Paralympics on Saturday. It’s the first gold medal in the event for Canada since 2014 after back-to-back bronze in 2018 and 2022.

“I would say the Cardiac Canadians is fitting,” he said of his rink’s nickname from the Games. “We seemed to put it all together at the end. Thanks to everyone for watching at home.

“It was an incredible week and amazing to finish it off.”

Canada won three straight gold medals since the event’s inception at the Games in 2006 before settling for bronze at the last two Paralympics. China had won gold in the event at those two Games.

The Canadian rink of Ideson, third/vice-skip Jon Thurston, second Ina Forrest, lead Collinda Joseph and alternate Gilbert Dash completed their run going undefeated across 11 games. Canada became the first country to complete the tournament undefeated.

“It’s a super-special team. Everybody had each other’s back. Our process was really high. And we were just resilient,” Thurston said. “There were a few games where we got the ticker (heart rate) up. It was such a strong field so they were going to be tight games. We were fortunate to get the wins, whatever way we got them.

“We won in different ways this week. But to go undefeated and be the first team to do it and win gold, it’s super special. We’re going to cherish this tonight.”

It didn’t come easy as it was a back-and-forth game that saw China tie the score at 3-3 in the seventh to make for a do-or-die eighth and final end.

Ideson drew to the edge of the four-foot with his first stone, then China skip Wang Haitao missed his difficult raise attempt with his last.

With his final stone, Ideson passed on requiring a measure to confirm they were sitting shot and played a precise tap on his previous stone — with only two seconds on the clock.

“I’d say it was a bit of a gamble, but you know what? Jon wasn’t 100 per cent sure, and if you’re not 100 per cent sure then you’ve got to make sure. We definitely didn’t want to lose the game on a measure,” Ideson said.

“I also didn’t want to lose the game by running out of time. We managed to get it away. I had a really good feel on my first run, so we just got it through the same weight and the same path and just gave it a little nudge and got it away in time. I knew we were getting low (on time). I didn’t know we were down to 2.8 seconds, but I guess it was enough.”

The win gave Forrest her third gold medal to go along with two bronze in Paralympic competition.

“It means I’ve been on a lot of really fantastic teams and had some amazing teammates because it’s a team sport and the only way you get to the gold medal is through teamwork,” she said when asked about becoming the most decorated Paralympic curler.

In Para alpine skiing action, Michaela Gosselin scored Canada a bronze in the women’s standing slalom event.

The 25-year-old from Collingwood, Ont., finished with a total time of one minute 29.19 seconds across two runs. Russia’s Varvara Voronchikhina (1:26.95) and China’s Zhu Wenjing (1:28.44) earned gold and silver, respectively.

“I’m so excited. Saved the best for last. It’s been a challenging Games, but I think that all is in the past now, and I’m so happy to have a medal.

“It really means everything to me. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

Gosselin finished fifth in the downhill, ninth in super-G, seventh in the alpine combined, ninth in the super-G speed event and eighth in the giant slalom before finally capturing her first career Paralympic medal at her second Games.

“This medal is a testament to everything I’ve gone through. Ski racing is such a sport with ups and downs,” she said. “Today I’m riding a high, but it took a lot of lows to get here. I’m very happy with this result in my skiing. To leave my second Paralympics with my first medal, it’s just something nice to bring home.

“Whether you medal or not, everyone here has done so much to get where they are, including me. It’s not an easy road. I’m thankful for ski racing. It’s some of the best and worst times of my life.”