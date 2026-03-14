Carney’s trip shifts from defence to Nordic skiing before meeting with Norway’s PM

Commander of Brigade North of the Norwegian Army, Brig.-Gen Terje Bruoygard, left, speaks with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, right, as they view a demonstration at the site of NATO Exercise Cold Response in Bardufoss, Norway, Friday, March 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2026 7:23 am.

OSLO — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to spend part of today taking in Norway’s national sport before a working dinner in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Carney will travel to Holmenkollen, Norway, just north of Oslo, where he will meet with some Canadian athletes competing in the International Ski Federation Nordic World Cup.

After a day of watching cross-country skiing, Carney will return to Oslo for his meeting with Store.

Senior government officials briefing reporters before the trip said the meeting will focus on foreign investment, clean energy, critical minerals, aerospace and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders are also expected to talk about global energy security as the war in Iran continues to disrupt supply chains.

Carney and Store are scheduled to meet with the leaders of four other Nordic nations on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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