Formula 1 calls off April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to Iran war

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain crosses the finish line and wins the Sprint Race of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2026 6:06 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2026 6:40 pm.

SHANGHAI (AP) — Formula 1 and its governing body FIA said the Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not happen in April because of safety concerns related to the Iran war.

Both countries have been struck during Iran’s response after the United States and Israel launched a wave of attacks on Iran.

The announcement was made early Sunday morning in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

“Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” F1 said. “While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.”

F1 was due to race in Bahrain on April 12 and in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on April 19.

“While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.

The FIA said the two races “will not take place in April” and that no replacements would be organized.

“The FIA will always place the safety and well being of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

The FIA didn’t explicitly rule out rescheduling the races and, along with F1, did not use the words “cancel” or “postpone” in announcing the series would not be in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia next month.

Ben Sulayem said: “Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow.”

The promoters of the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia said they supported the decision.

F1’s packed schedule doesn’t have any obvious open dates for rescheduled races this year.

Calling off the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races means there will be a five-week gap from the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the next race, the Miami Grand Prix on May 3. Without any rescheduling, the 22-race schedule would be the shortest since 2023.

The two Middle East races weren’t until next month but F1 faced making a decision earlier because it typically flies in the first staff and cargo to tracks weeks in advance. F1 was also faced with the difficulty of selling tickets at short notice, which make it almost impossible to set up a replacement race in other countries.

Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver who qualified on pole position for Sunday’s race in Shanghai, said his thoughts were “with the ones that are suffering from this situation” and that safety needed to be the priority, adding of the FIA and F1: “I’m sure they will do the right thing.”

The schedule is a joint matter for the FIA and for F1’s commercial rights holder and teams had signaled a willingness to follow their lead.

“I think we follow the guidance of the FIA and Formula 1, as we always do. They’ve always led us in the right direction,” Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley said Friday. “Nobody’s going to compromise on anything that would put teams into an uncomfortable situation.”

Bahrain had already hosted two preseason F1 tests this season before Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran. A smaller-scale test of wet-weather tires was called off in the immediate aftermath of those strikes.

A travel shutdown affecting major airports in the Middle East also caused disruption for Europe-based F1 and team staff heading to Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The last time a scheduled F1 race was canceled was in 2023, when the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was called off at short notice due to deadly floods in the area.

In 2022, F1 continued with its race weekend in Saudi Arabia even after Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot during a practice session, with black smoke visible from the Jeddah circuit.

The same year, F1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix’s contract after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Al-Quds Day rally goes ahead after judge tosses injunction bid; Ford 'extremely disappointed'

A Toronto pro-Palestinian demonstration got underway with waving flags and a large police presence, including officers observing from the top of buildings, Saturday, after an Ontario judge tossed out the...

2m ago

Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, strong winds on the way for Sunday across GTA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as a messy mix of winter weather is set to hit southern Ontario. Environment Canada says a band of snow will move across the region...

1h ago

Man, 18, wanted in alleged Flemingdon Park assault

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood. Investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant in the Don Mills...

1h ago

PM's office mum on Conservative Order of Canada petition for Don Cherry

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's office wouldn't weigh in on a push by the federal Conservatives to award the Order of Canada to controversial hockey commentator Don Cherry. Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson...

53m ago

Top Stories

Al-Quds Day rally goes ahead after judge tosses injunction bid; Ford 'extremely disappointed'

A Toronto pro-Palestinian demonstration got underway with waving flags and a large police presence, including officers observing from the top of buildings, Saturday, after an Ontario judge tossed out the...

2m ago

Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, strong winds on the way for Sunday across GTA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as a messy mix of winter weather is set to hit southern Ontario. Environment Canada says a band of snow will move across the region...

1h ago

Man, 18, wanted in alleged Flemingdon Park assault

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood. Investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant in the Don Mills...

1h ago

PM's office mum on Conservative Order of Canada petition for Don Cherry

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's office wouldn't weigh in on a push by the federal Conservatives to award the Order of Canada to controversial hockey commentator Don Cherry. Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Court rejects Ford government injunction to stop Al-Quds Day rally

A Toronto pro-Palestinian demonstration went ahead as planned after an Ontario judge tossed out the Ford government's move to pre-emptively block it.

3h ago

2:04
Flurries move out Saturday, Sunday snow incoming

A chance of flurries throughout Saturday morning with strong northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/h in some areas. Another messy weather system is on the way for Sunday.

23h ago

3:17
Premier Ford and two city councillors pursue injunctions to stop Al-Quds Day rally

The premier is seeking an emergency court injunction that could shut down a controversial rally outside the U.S. consulate. Shauna Hunt has more on why some say the annual Al-Quds Day march should be banned.

March 13, 2026 6:16 pm EST EST

2:23
Ford government tightens FOI rules to keep premier, cabinet ministers' records from public

Critics are slamming the Ford government for changes to FOI laws that will remove the public's access to the premier's records. Tina Yazdani with why the government says it is making the changes.

March 13, 2026 5:44 pm EST EST

4:50
Snow ends Friday night in GTA but gusty winds continue

Snow is expected to linger in the GTA until Friday evening, mixing in with rain at times for Toronto, along with strong wind gusts. Here is your latest forecast.

March 13, 2026 2:33 pm EST EST

More Videos