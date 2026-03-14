N.S. First Nation tells government and RCMP to stay out of cannabis and tobacco sales

Julie Payette, former governor general of Canada, presents the Order of Canada to Chief Terrance Paul of Membertou, N.S., at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday Nov. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2026 10:09 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2026 10:40 am.

HALIFAX — An Indigenous government in Nova Scotia has passed a new resolution saying the provincial government and RCMP have no right to carry out enforcement on its lands as police and provincial officials step up raids on what they claim are illegal cannabis operations.

The council of Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation, led by Chief Terry Paul, released the resolution Friday saying it has a treaty right to self-governance, recognized by the Constitution.

The document says the community has a right to regulate cannabis and tobacco sales, and that the province is using the RCMP and government inspectors to “assert their unlawful authority” on the community.

It’s the latest heightening of tensions between Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaw governments and the province since Attorney General Scott Armstrong issued a directive to police agencies in December to increase enforcement on illegal cannabis operations.

Multiple chiefs have spoken out against the move with one community banning Premier Tim Houston and several of his ministers from its land.

Armstrong said last week that Paul is a great leader, but he disagrees with him on the cannabis issue.

The province and RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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