Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, strong winds on the way for Sunday across GTA

Snow flurries are seen as pedestrians cross the street at Yonge and Dundas in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. UNSPLASH

By John Marchesan

Posted March 14, 2026 5:11 pm.

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as a messy mix of winter weather is set to hit southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a band of snow will move across the region Sunday morning, bringing with it freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Between 2 and 6 cm of snow is expected with 1 to 2 mm of ice buildup.

“Reduced visibility will make travel difficult Sunday. Snow accumulations may be highly variable; however, most areas will receive at least 2 centimetres with locally higher amounts possible,” said the national weather service.

The snow is expected to move out of most regions late Sunday afternoon; however, the strong wind gusts could redevelop late in the day and into Monday morning, leading to possible power outages.

Similar alerts are also in place for Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Halton, Peel, Pickering, Oshawa, Southern Durham Region and Hamilton.

Orange winter storm warnings are in effect for the northern part of the province, with snowfall accumulations of up to 80 cm and wind gusts of 80 km/h are expected in some areas.

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