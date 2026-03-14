Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old man from Toronto who is accused of placing a hidden camera inside a women’s bathroom at his workplace in Whitby, Ont.

According to investigators, Francis Ambas worked as a custodian at a manufacturing facility near Thickson Road and Tricont Avenue.

“The accused was found in possession of a media card containing hidden video and audio recordings taken inside the female washroom,” authorities wrote in a statement released Saturday.

Police said their investigation commenced on January 9 and Ambas was arrested on January 29 after authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in Scarborough.

During their search, officers located numerous additional videos from the hidden camera.

As a result, Ambas was charged with 85 counts of voyeurism and a single count of possessing a schedule one substance.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who used the female washroom between April 4, 2022, and January 29, 2026, and said they may have been recorded without their knowledge or consent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.