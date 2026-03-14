Trinidad and Tobago extends state of emergency for 3 months over crime

FILE - The country's coat of arms is displayed on the facade of a government building in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ash Allen, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2026 1:27 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2026 2:14 pm.

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago’s government has received House of Representatives approval to extend a state of emergency for three months, as the twin-island Caribbean nation struggles with a high level of crime.

The two motions to extend the measure, which grants the government additional powers, including to make arrests and conduct searches without warrants, were approved in a 26-12 vote late Friday. There were no abstentions.

Trinidad and Tobago has spent roughly 10 of the last 14 months under an emergency.

The state of emergency has an initial duration of up to 15 days, but the government can extend it if needed. The persistence of such moves has affected the country’s tourism industry.

The main opposition has slammed the renewal of state of emergency periods, accusing the government of failing in its attempts to address the crime situation.

The nation has recorded more than 60 killings so far this year.

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Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

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