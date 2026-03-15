1 suspect arrested, 4 others wanted in St. Catharines home invasion

Police in Niagara Region are on the hunt for a group of armed suspects who are wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery.

According to authorities, five masked suspects armed with guns arrived at an apartment near Lake Street and Welland Avenue in St. Catharines just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the suspect arrived in an Acura TLX that was previously reported stolen from Mississauga.

“Four of the suspects forced entry into the residence and stole personal possessions from the victims,” investigators explained in a press release issued on Sunday. “The fifth suspect remained in the stolen vehicle.”

Officers say they arrived at the residence within minutes and intercepted the suspects as they were fleeing the scene.

“The suspect who remained in the stolen motor vehicle rammed two police cruisers, while the other suspects fled on foot,” detectives explained. “The suspect from the vehicle was arrested on scene.”

Authorities have charged 18-year-old Joshua Balkaran of Elmira with 11 offences, including four counts of robbery with a firearm, four counts of forcible confinement, two counts of break and enter, as well as mischief over $5,000 and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Police say the occupants of the apartment were not injured.

“Detectives believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the safety of the public,” authorities said. “Four suspects remain outstanding and were captured on CCTV fleeing westbound on foot near Welland Avenue and Lake Street.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.