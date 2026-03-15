Brampton man charged in fraud investigation targeting South Asian community

Exterior view of Peel Regional Police headquarters building. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 15, 2026 3:39 pm.

A 21-year-old Brampton man is in custody in connection with a fraud investigation targeting members of the South Asian community.

Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation in the summer of 2025 following allegations that individuals with temporary immigration status were recruited by a man in order to commit fraud against financial institutions and automotive dealerships in the region.

Investigators say the scheme involved using others to obtain credit products, such as high-value auto loans, with no intent to repay them.

The funds and vehicles obtained were allegedly intended for unauthorized use, resale or export, according to police.

On March 9, police arrested Udayveer Dhillon and charged him with attempting to commit a criminal offence.

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