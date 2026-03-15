Canada settles for Paralympic silver after 6-2 loss to U.S. in hockey

Corbin Watson during the match against USA in the Para ice hockey final at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan, Italy on March 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, , Matteo Cogliati

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2026 3:17 pm.

Canada’s Para ice hockey team settled for silver after a 6-2 loss to the United States on Sunday in the final event of the Milan Cortina Paralympics.

Liam Hickey scored both goals for Canada, which hasn’t won hockey gold at the Paralympics since the 2006 Games. Canada has medalled at every Games besides 2002 and 2010 since its inception at the Paralympics in 1994.

Jack Wallace led the Americans with three goals while Kayden Beasley, Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal, with a short-handed empty-netter, added the others.

It’s the fifth straight Paralympic gold for the U.S., which lost to Canada at the 2024 world championships but won in 2023 and 2025 leading up to these Games.

Earlier, China claimed a second successive bronze medal as it fought back from conceding two goals in the opening three minutes to beat Czech Republic 3-2.

Sunday’s final set a new record attendance for the sport at a major tournament as 10,755 fans filled the near-capacity stands.

The mark had been set in the opening match of the tournament with the preliminary round game between the U.S. and host nation Italy drawing 8,992 spectators.

In Para alpine skiing action, Canada’s Kalle Eriksson, and guide Sierra Smith, earned bronze in the men’s slalom for their third medal of the Paralympics.

Eriksson and Smith, who won silver and bronze earlier in the Games, finished with a total time of one minute 31.26 seconds. Italy’s Giacomo Bertagnolli (1:29.29) and Poland’s Michal Golas (1:29.56) grabbed gold and silver, respectively.

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