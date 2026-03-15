Man arrested, 2 other suspects wanted in Mississauga hotel robbery

Police in Peel Region have arrested one man and are searching for two additional suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at a Mississauga hotel earlier this month.

Authorities were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Derry Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 6.

Police say an adult male victim was found with minor injuries after he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three suspects who fled the scene.

Officers recovered a firearm during their search of the property, which served as a clue in their investigation.

Authorities later arrested 33-year-old Abdoulkader Abdi of Toronto. He was charged with eight offences, including robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police have released an image of a firearm that was seized during a robbery investigation. (PRP)

Through their investigation, detectives also identified a second suspect as 28-year-old Kimberly MacIntyre of Mississauga. She is wanted on a single charge of robbery and described as five-foot-five, 120 pounds, with a thin build, long brown hair, blue eyes and a birthmark on the left side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a brown fur-trimmed hood.

“Investigators are also seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a third suspect involved in the robbery,” police wrote in a press release issued Sunday. “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 20–25 years old, with a light complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a blue hooded tracksuit, grey running shoes, and a black balaclava.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.