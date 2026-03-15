Pedestrian struck by driver in Scarborough early Sunday morning
Posted March 15, 2026 9:15 am.
Emergency crews were called to the Tam O’Shanter-Sullivan neighbourhood in Scarborough early Sunday morning for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near Sheppard Avenue East and Warden Avenue.
Police say a man in his 30s was hit sometime before 6:30 a.m. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital by paramedics.
The driver remained at the scene.
Sheppard Ave remains closed between Warden Avenue and Aragon Drive.
No other details were immediately available.