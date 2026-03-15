Video shows suspects using blowtorch to steal ATM from Brampton business

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM from an all-night establishment in Brampton.

Police say the suspects entered the business on Kennedy Road South near Steeles Avenue just before 3 a.m. on March 13.

Surveillance footage sent to CityNews shows one of the suspects acting as a lookout, while the second suspect proceeds to use a blowtorch to try to access the ATM. However, the ATM alarm was triggered, forcing them to leave the scene empty-handed.

CityNews was informed that this is the second time the ATM at this particular business has been targeted.

Investigators say the first suspect is described as a white male, approximately six-feet-one with a medium build, bald, and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a black shirt underneath, blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Photos taken from surveillance footage show two suspects entering a Brampton business prior to attempting to steal an ATM. CITYNEWS/Supplied

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-feet-10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask covering his face and head, a black and white hoodie, blue pants, and black shoes.

Additional surveillance footage from outside the business shows the suspects arriving and later leaving in a black sedan with a third person, believed to be a woman.