Video shows suspects using blowtorch to steal ATM from Brampton business

Photo taken from video surveillance shows two suspects attempting to steal an ATM from a business in Brampton in the early morning hours of March 13, 2026. CITYNEWS/Supplied

By John Marchesan

Posted March 15, 2026 5:42 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2026 5:50 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM from an all-night establishment in Brampton.

Police say the suspects entered the business on Kennedy Road South near Steeles Avenue just before 3 a.m. on March 13.

Surveillance footage sent to CityNews shows one of the suspects acting as a lookout, while the second suspect proceeds to use a blowtorch to try to access the ATM. However, the ATM alarm was triggered, forcing them to leave the scene empty-handed.

CityNews was informed that this is the second time the ATM at this particular business has been targeted.

Investigators say the first suspect is described as a white male, approximately six-feet-one with a medium build, bald, and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a black shirt underneath, blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Photos taken from surveillance footage show two suspects entering a Brampton business prior to attempting to steal an ATM. CITYNEWS/Supplied

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-feet-10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask covering his face and head, a black and white hoodie, blue pants, and black shoes.

Additional surveillance footage from outside the business shows the suspects arriving and later leaving in a black sedan with a third person, believed to be a woman.

Photo taken from surveillance footage shows at least three suspects arriving at a Brampton business in the early morning hours on March 13, 2026. CITYNEWS/Supplied

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