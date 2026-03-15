Windsor police release footage of ‘targeted arson’ at the home of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

Authorities in Ontario have released surveillance footage showing what homicide investigators believe to be a “targeted arson” at the home of 45-year-old Nancy Grewal, an outspoken critic of the Khalistan movement, who was stabbed to death in her Windsor-area home earlier this month.

Officers were initially called to a residence on Todd Lane in the Southern Ontario town of LaSalle at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 3, for reports of an individual in medical distress.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found Grewal with multiple stab wounds and transported her to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Grewal lived alone in LaSalle after moving to Canada in 2018 and worked as a personal support worker. She was also a prominent social media critic of the Khalistan movement which seeks to establish an independent homeland for Sikhs in the Punjab region of India.

In an update provided on Sunday, police released surveillance footage of a “deliberately set fire” that occurred at Grewal’s residence several months before she was killed.

“Surveillance footage shows a van stopping in front of the residence,” police explained. “A male exits the passenger side of the vehicle carrying a gas can, pours a liquid substance onto the front porch, and ignites a fire.”

“The suspect then re-enters the vehicle and flees the area,” police added.

Detectives say members of the Windsor Police Service attended the residence on Nov. 8, 2025 after the fire, but no one was arrested.

“This remains an active investigation,” police explained in a statement.

Authorities are now releasing footage of that incident in an effort to identify the vehicle and individuals involved.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE- #OPP release surveillance video in partnership with @WindsorPolice of an arson incident @CityWindsorON that may be connected to homicide investigation @TownofLaSalle. Anyone with information that can identify the vehicle or suspect(s) is being… pic.twitter.com/HdI2YBKsiM — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 15, 2026

Grewal’s sister Alishaa believes the incident was a “pre-planned murder.”

“I think this is revenge … many times she spoke about people [who are] not doing right things,” Alishaa said in an interview with CityNews earlier this month.

She says Grewal openly named people in social media videos who she believed were “doing wrong.”

“Maybe this is the reason for her murder,” she added.

Alishaa says she and her mother are both currently in Mumbai, India and they began to suspect something was wrong when they did not see Grewal return home via CCTV cameras installed at her residence on the evening of March 3.

“Daily, my mother’s routine was [watching] cameras [to see] when [Nancy] came home,” Alishaa told OMNI News.

Grewal’s mother called Alishaa around 1:30 a.m. ET to ask about her whereabouts as she had not returned home from her job and was not answering her phone.

“That has never happened before in seven years,” said Alishaa. “We contacted police and [they] … confirmed that she was killed by someone.”

They learned that Grewal was attacked while leaving a client’s residence and “stabbed continuously” with a knife outside the home. The client called 911 to report that their PSW had been stabbed.

Service Employees International Union Healthcare released a statement following Grewal’s death, saying it has “exposed the serious and systemic safety failures facing frontline workers in Ontario’s homecare sector.”

“We mourn the loss of our proud and dedicated member, steward and Political Action Committee member Nancy Grewal. Our union extends heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and community,” they said.

“While the circumstances of this tragedy are yet to be fully determined, like thousands of homecare workers across the province, she was performing her duties alone, without the safety infrastructure, oversight, or protections that are standard in hospitals and long-term care homes.”