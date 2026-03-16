Delays on multiple GO Transit lines due to police investigation west of Union Station

Delays have been reported on almost all GO Transit lines due to a police investigation west of Union Station.

Officers were called to Union Station around 3 p.m. for a medical call. A deceased person was found on the scene.

Toronto EMS tells CityNews they were called to the area of Bathurst and Front streets.

GO Transit says they expect delays of up to 30 minutes with possible modifications and cancellations.

For up-to-date information, you can visit GO Transit’s website.