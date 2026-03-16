Ford urges federal government to legalize use of pepper spray for self-defence

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the federal government to legalize the use of pepper spray for self-defence purposes.

Ford said at a press conference today in Brockville, Ont., that it is a way for women to protect themselves when they feel unsafe walking at night.

In response, a spokesperson for federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser says they will continue to work with all levels of government to keep communities safe.

Ford ranted about a number of justice-related issues today at a press conference about a jail being built in eastern Ontario, including pepper spray, DNA collection in sexual assault cases, retail theft and bail reform.

The premier also mused during his prepared remarks about wanting to livestream bail hearings, though he offered no details, nor was his office able to offer any following the speech.

Bail hearings are subject to publication bans on the evidence presented at them, if the accused requests one.