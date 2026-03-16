Man injured in Parkdale apartment building stabbing

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 16, 2026 11:08 pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in an apartment building in Parkdale.

Toronto police were called the building near Jameson Avenue and King Street just after 8:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a stabbing.

Officers found the male victim, believed to be in his 30s, on the scene. He was rushed to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this point.

The male suspect fled the scene before police arrive. No suspect description has been made available.

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