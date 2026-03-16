Soccer Canada gets $300K in federal funding for youth initiatives ahead of World Cup

Canadian soccer athlete Jonathan Osorio wears the newly unveiled team Canada’s 2026 World Cup jersey as he greats young fans at an event unveiling the uniforms in Toronto, on Monday, March 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2026 2:30 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2026 5:10 pm.

TORONTO — Canada Soccer is receiving $300,000 from the federal government to expand youth engagement initiatives across the country.

Adam van Koeverden, the secretary of state for sport, announced the funding on Monday ahead of the FIFA men’s World Cup coming to Canada.

The money will support two key initiatives: an expanded national school outreach program and a national team match experience.

These programs will help bring soccer into classrooms across Canada and give approximately 5,000 young players and their families the chance to attend Canadian national team matches.

The announcement was made at a youth soccer event in Toronto connected to the unveiling of Canada’s 2026 national team jerseys with former Canadian international Dwayne De Rosario and national team players Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio.

Laryea and Osorio will be representing Canada at the upcoming World Cup, with Toronto and Vancouver hosting matches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press



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