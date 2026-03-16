There’s ‘not much’ Canada could contribute militarily to Iran war: expert

OTTAWA — A Canadian defence expert says there’s “not much” Canada could do in the Persian Gulf region right now to protect the critical Strait of Hormuz, even if it wanted to.

David Perry, president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, says the Canadian Armed Forces does not have many available assets suited to intercepting Iranian missiles and drones and it’s not clear how much the Navy could contribute to mine-sweeping efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump says it “will be very bad” for the future of NATO if alliance members fail to help secure the strait — a strategic choke point where Iran is using military attacks and threats to hold up global energy shipments.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed during a meeting in London today that safe passage must be restored through the strait.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says “all NATO members” are carefully examining Trump’s call for help securing the passage.

But McGuinty says Ottawa is ruling out “engaging offensively” in any capacity in America’s war with Iran, though it remains open to providing “assistance” to Middle Eastern countries which call on Canada for help.