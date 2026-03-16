Toronto police asking for help identifying woman found dead near Union Station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found dead near Union Station earlier this year.

Investigators say officers were called to York Street and Bremner Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 where they found the body of a woman.

The coroner says her death was not suspicious.

The woman is described as elderly, five foot two inches with a thin build and short greying hair. She was wearing a black winter jacket, a grey-hooded sweater, black jeans and black books.

An artist’s rendering of the woman has been released and anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact police.