Toronto police asking for help identifying woman found dead near Union Station

Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a woman found dead near Union Station on Jan. 26. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 16, 2026 3:54 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found dead near Union Station earlier this year.

Investigators say officers were called to York Street and Bremner Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 where they found the body of a woman.

The coroner says her death was not suspicious.

The woman is described as elderly, five foot two inches with a thin build and short greying hair. She was wearing a black winter jacket, a grey-hooded sweater, black jeans and black books.

An artist’s rendering of the woman has been released and anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact police.

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