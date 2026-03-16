Two Toronto Catholic school teachers no longer employed after racist messages posted

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says two high school teachers are no longer employed by the board after allegations they exchanged racist messages on a school social media page.

Advocacy group Parents of Black Children said last month that messages between two teachers at James Cardinal McGuigan Catholic High School found on a student athletics Instagram account included a racist slur and an anti-Black meme.

The group accused school officials of not taking immediate action after a student who had access to the Instagram account screenshotted the exchange and notified the school’s principal.

The school board says the teachers were immediately placed on leave after school leadership received the images, and those teachers are no longer working for the board.

It also says it has reported the matter to the Ontario College of Teachers.

The board says it takes racism and discrimination “extremely seriously” and recognizes the impact this incident has had on the school community.