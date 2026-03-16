Umar Zameer’s lawyer expresses ‘serious misgivings’ about report into police conduct

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer, a man cleared in the death of a Toronto police officer two years ago, says he has “serious misgivings” about an upcoming report into the conduct of several officers involved in the case.

Nader Hasan says in a statement that neither he nor his client will have seen the report prepared by Ontario Provincial Police before it is made public, nor has anyone from the OPP contacted them about the investigation.

Zameer was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, a plainclothes officer who was fatally run over by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall in July 2021.

In her final instructions to the jury, Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy told them to consider the possibility that three officers who served as the prosecution’s key witnesses had colluded.

Zameer was found not guilty in April 2024, and Molloy apologized to him for what he had been through.

The next day, Toronto police announced they had asked OPP to conduct an independent review in light of the judge’s “adverse comments.”

Police said last week they had received the report and would review it and brief “affected individuals” about the findings before releasing it.

Toronto police and OPP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

In his statement, Hasan said turning to provincial police for the investigation was “a curious choice.”

“There are various ways that (Toronto police) could have triggered a truly independent public review of the egregious police misconduct at issue here, yet they chose to have their misconduct reviewed by another police agency,” he said, noting the history of police forces investigating one another is “not good.”

“We await the release of this report with serious misgivings,” he said. “Although I would love to be proven wrong, this process does not inspire confidence that this review has been undertaken in good faith.”

Zameer and his legal team were never informed of the investigation’s mandate, its terms of reference, its process _ or its findings, he said. “We certainly have never been asked if we had anything to contribute to this process,” he said.

Zameer, meanwhile, said he and his wife “simply wanted to move on from this case and live, work, and raise our children in peace.”

“That said, I had hoped that the Toronto Police Service would have learned from the mistakes it made in my case,” he said in the statement issued by his lawyer.