Slain Iran activist said months ago that suspects wanted to poison him

An Iranian dissident found dead in British Columbia this month had accused the two people now charged with murdering him of being aligned with Iran’s government and trying to obtain poison to kill him in November.

In an affidavit obtained by The Canadian Press, Masood Masjoody said he was warned by a member of a group that involved suspects Arezou Soltani and Mehdi Ahmadzadeh Razavi that they “sought a substance with which to murder me.”

More coming.