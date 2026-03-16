Vaughan community demands safety after shootings at GTA synagogues

Fearful and frustrated Vaughan residents demanded answers from local government and police after a strong of shootings targeting synagogues across the GTA.

Residents packed the North Thornhill Community Centre to discuss the shootings, including one at Beth Avraham Yoseph in Thornhill.

No one was has been hurt in any of the shooting, but the attacks have shaken the community.

“It’s scary. We all have kids we all live in the neighbourhood. We just have to know what’s going on and what’s going to happen,” said one concerned resident.

Leaders from all three levels of government attended the meeting, including Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, who says the message he hopes the community leaves with is support.

“I know these are very troubling times. These are very dark days. I know there’s a lot of anxiety here in the City of Vaughan. The Jewish community is not alone and I, as mayor, and our local councillors, regional councillors will stand shoulder to shoulder with the community to protect them,” said Del Duca.

Police say patrols have been increased around synagogues and other places of worship following the shootings.

Inside the meeting, residents had the chance to ask questions directly raising concerns about safety, antisemitism, and what more needs to be done to protect their community.

“Are we going to fix it here? No, we’re not going to fix it here but it’s a start and I guess you have to start with the community meetings the politicians, the police and hopefully something gets done and it goes as it should,” added another resident.