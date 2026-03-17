A growing number of Canadians say they’ve had enough of tipping, and a new national survey suggests the country may be reaching a breaking point.

A 2026 study commissioned by H&R Block Canada finds that 67 per cent of Canadians surveyed believe it’s time to abolish tipping altogether, with frustration mounting over digital tip prompts, rising suggested percentages, and confusion about how gratuities are taxed.

According to the survey, 93 per cent of Canadians feel annoyed when a payment machine prompts for a tip in situations where gratuities were never expected — such as fast‑food counters, convenience stores, or self‑serve kiosks. Nearly the same number say tipping has become “out of hand.”

Tip fatigue reaches new highs in Canada

Lingering frustration among those polled is increasingly shaping consumer behaviour:

89 per cent resent businesses that prompt for tips they feel are unwarranted.

41 per cent actively avoid businesses known for aggressive tip prompts.

79 per cent enter their own tip amount rather than selecting a suggested percentage.

89 per cent believe tip percentages have become too high.

The shift marks a notable change from 2025 when more than half of Canadians said they felt too awkward to skip a tip prompt. This year, 65 per cent say they feel less awkward hitting “no tip,” and 67 per cent say they are doing so more often.

H&R Block says the rise of digital payment systems has also changed how tips are treated for tax purposes — something many Canadians may not realize.

“When you pay electronically and add a tip, there are instances where tips are treated as income by the employer and taxed as such,” says Yannick Lemay, a tax expert with H&R Block Canada, in a statement accompanying the survey results. “This can cause all sorts of confusion come tax time.”

Canadians split between ‘frugal’ and ‘generous’ tippers

The survey also reveals how Canadians see themselves, noting 57 per cent identify as frugal tippers and adding they choose lower amounts or tip only for exceptional service. Thirty-six per cent of respondents say they consider themselves generous tippers, opting for higher percentages or tipping across more services

Despite differing habits, most Canadians agree that tipping shouldn’t be a substitute for fair wages. In a 2025 survey, 88 per cent said tipping culture allows employers to pay staff less, and 91 per cent said employers should cover full wages without relying on gratuities.

The findings come from a survey of 1,545 Canadians, conducted by the Angus Reid Forum between Feb. 19 and 23. Company staff say “for comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.” They add in certain cases the “data is rebased to exclude respondents (to whom) the question did not apply to.”