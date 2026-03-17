Canada, U.S. markets rise in late-morning trading despite ongoing conflict in Iran

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2026 11:27 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2026 12:47 pm.

Markets in Canada and the U.S. were up in late-morning trading on Tuesday despite the ongoing war in Iran.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 268.71 points at 33,145.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 217.44 points at 47,163.85. The S&P 500 index was up 42.34 points at 6,741.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 152.11 points at 22,526.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.99 cents US compared with 73.13 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 92 cents US at US$93.38 per barrel.

The April gold contract was up US$12.90 at US$5,014.80 an ounce.

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