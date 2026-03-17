It will soon be bring-your-own-booze in Ontario.

The Ford government will soon be allowing provincial residents to bring their own alcoholic beverages to outdoor public events, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned.

Starting on April 30, Ontarians can bring their own booze to municipally designated cultural or community events, including farmers’ markets, movie screenings, art exhibits, and neighbourhood festivals. Currently, only organizers of live sporting events can obtain this type of tailgate permit.

The provincial government is billing the change as one that it believes will support local tourism and drive economic growth.

“The ‘bring-your-own’ event permits will help save attendees money, lower overhead costs for event organizers and contribute to local economies,” said Attorney General Doug Downey.

To facilitate this, municipalities will be required to pass a bylaw authorizing the use of alcohol in public if they do not already have one.

Event organizers will then have to apply for bring-your-own permits through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The Ford government has steadily moved to liberalize the sale of alcohol and the rules governing its service in recent years, including allowing alcohol to be sold in corner stores, gas stations, and at so-called “pedal pubs.”