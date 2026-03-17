Hamilton police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent sexual assault investigation involving female sex workers in the city’s central area.

Police say they took Paul Kimani, 33, into custody on March 15 following an investigation into a series of assaults reported by women working in the downtown core.

Kimani is charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

According to investigators, Kimani allegedly arranged to meet female sex workers in central Hamilton and became physically violent during these encounters. Police did not specify how many incidents are under investigation or whether the victims were targeted in similar circumstances.

Detectives say they are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

“We believe there may be others who have had contact with this individual,” police said, urging anyone with information to speak with investigators.

Kimani is described as a Black male, approximately five feet, six inches tall, 153 pounds with a medium build, short dark hair, and a moustache and goatee.

Police have released images of the accused to assist in identifying potential victims or witnesses.