Toronto police are asking the public for help locating a 50‑year‑old woman wanted in connection with a string of retail thefts across the city, with investigators alleging she stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise over an eight‑month period.

Police say the investigation began on March 14, 2026, after officers reviewed 12 separate theft incidents reported at multiple retail locations throughout Toronto.

According to investigators, between June 23, 2025, and Feb. 17, 2026, a woman entered various stores and stole a “large quantity of merchandise,” totalling approximately $5,000.

Police did not specify which businesses were targeted, but said the incidents occurred across different parts of the city.

Police have identified the suspect as Tanya Lewis, 50, of Toronto. She is wanted on 12 counts of theft under $5,000, eleven counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators say Lewis is described as five feet four inches tall, with a medium to large build and shoulder‑length dyed blonde hair. Police have released images of the suspect in hopes that the public can help locate her.